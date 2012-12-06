In the past two years alone, it has cost the state and federal governments more than $22 million to repair Highway 12. The iconic road on North Carolina's Outer Banks is a lifeline for permanent residents and an economic boon to the region and the state during tourism season. But the shifting sands of the barrier islands may make a permanent road impossible in the near future.

Host Frank Stasio discusses the future of Highway 12 with Allen Burrus, a Dare county commissioner and business-owner on Hatteras Island; Rob Young, Director of the Program for the Study of Developed Shorelines at Western Carolina University and a professor of geology; and Derb Carter, attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center.