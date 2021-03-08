NC Highway 12

-
Dare County officials are seeking suggestions for a new name for the bridge that spans the Oregon Inlet.The current bridge is named for Herbert C. Bonner,…
Parts of North Carolina Highway 12 on the Outer Banks have closed again due to ocean over wash. North Carolina Department of Transportation Spokesman…
As you stroll out toward the end of the Rodanthe Fishing Pier, it is impossible not to notice that it’s not entirely straight.It goes a little bit up. It…
A provision in the proposed budget deal would allow the governor to bypass environmental reviews for road projects along the coast.It indicates that…
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $20.3 million contract for beach re-nourishment just north of Rodanthe. The contract is going to the same…
The N.C. Department of Transportation has been planning to put a bridge at Rodanthe for some time. N.C. 12 is particularly susceptible to storm water…
The Bonner Bridge reopened to traffic yesterday afternoon.Structural safety concerns caused officials to close the bridge on N.C. 12 earlier this month.…
When the Bonner Bridge was closed unexpectedly earlier this week, it shocked many Outer Banks residents and tourists. The bridge links the Outer Banks…
Phil Beck has heard it all. He's a part time cashier at Marilyn's Deli in Rodanthe. Just about everyone who comes to his register wants to talk about the…
State transportation officials are working to permanently fix N.C. Highway 12 in Dare County. NCDOT officials say they are in the process of hiring a…