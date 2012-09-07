Amy Goodman has dedicated her life to progressive journalism. She founded the radio program “Democracy Now!” in 1996, and has continued to cover important stories ever since, including those that the mainstream media sometimes misses. She is in Durham, NC this Saturday promoting her new book, "The Silenced Majority: Stories of Uprisings, Occupations, Resistance, and Hope” (Haymarket Books/2012). Host Frank Stasio talks to Goodman about her work, the just-wrapped Democratic National Convention and the upcoming presidential election.