91.5 HD2: WUNC Music
A conversation with jazz artist Kamasi Washington

WUNC | By Brian Burns
Published May 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT
Photo Credit: B+

Kamasi Washington describes his new record ‘Fearless Movement’ as a dance record, but not literally.

While chatting with WUNC Music’s Brian Burns, Washington expanded on that, saying "I wanted this album to inspire people to connect with it on a level that had them get involved instead of just being a spectator. I feel that dance is such a powerful form of expression.”

‘Fearless Movement’ is another epic piece of work from Washington and features collaborations with artists Thundercat, George Clinton and Andre 3000 amongst others.

Washington was recently a guest on WUNC Music's Future Shock and you can hear the full interview by clicking LISTEN at the top of this post.

Fearless Movement is available now on Young Records.
WUNC Music Future Shock InterviewsJazzWUNC MusicInterviews
Brian Burns
Brian Burns is the Music Director for WUNC Music, WUNC's AAA music discovery station. He has been working within the local music scene for over a decade. On the weekends you might see him DJing at various spots around the Triangle, or digging through boxes of records. He's also the host of Future Shock on WUNC Music and a contributor to NPR Music. He graduated from UNC’s School of Information and Library Science with an MSLS in 2015.
See stories by Brian Burns
