A conversation with jazz artist Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington describes his new record ‘Fearless Movement’ as a dance record, but not literally.

While chatting with WUNC Music’s Brian Burns, Washington expanded on that, saying "I wanted this album to inspire people to connect with it on a level that had them get involved instead of just being a spectator. I feel that dance is such a powerful form of expression.”

‘Fearless Movement’ is another epic piece of work from Washington and features collaborations with artists Thundercat, George Clinton and Andre 3000 amongst others.

Washington was recently a guest on WUNC Music's Future Shock and you can hear the full interview by clicking LISTEN at the top of this post.

Fearless Movement is available now on Young Records.