Honoring Willie French Lowery

Songwriter Willie French Lowery is best remembered for penning Indian heritage anthems like “Proud to be a Lumbee” and writing the original music for “Strike at the Wind,” an annual outdoor drama that honors a Lumbee cultural hero. Lowery was also a successful rock musician, educator, activist and Robeson County community leader before he passed away in May at the age of 67. Record label Paradise of Bachelors recently re-issued 1969 recordings of Lowery fronting the band Plant and See. Brendan Greaves, co-founder of that label joins the band Dark Water Rising, Durham-based musician Mike Taylor and host Frank Stasio to pay musical tribute to Willie French Lowery.