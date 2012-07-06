Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Honoring Willie French Lowery

Songwriter Willie French Lowery is best remembered for penning Indian heritage anthems like “Proud to be a Lumbee” and writing the original music for “Strike at the Wind,” an annual outdoor drama that honors a Lumbee cultural hero.  Lowery was also a successful rock musician, educator, activist and Robeson County community leader before he passed away in May at the age of 67. Record label Paradise of Bachelors recently re-issued 1969 recordings of Lowery fronting the band Plant and See. Brendan Greaves, co-founder of that label joins the band Dark Water Rising, Durham-based musician Mike Taylor and host Frank Stasio to pay musical tribute to Willie French Lowery.

The State of ThingsLumbee IndiansNative AmericansMusic
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
