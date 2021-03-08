Lumbee Indians

-
The chairman of North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe says that the tribe will not be getting federal recognition this year.Legislation to federally recognize the…
-
Malinda Maynor Lowery is a Lumbee Indian whose family goes back more than 10 generations in Robeson County. Lowery was born in Lumberton, N.C. but raised…
-
Malinda Maynor Lowery is a Lumbee Indian whose family goes back more than 10 generations in Robeson County. Lowery was born in Lumberton, N.C. but raised…
-
Lakota John did not have to wait long to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a touring musician. At just 12 years old he was invited to travel across…
-
Lakota John did not have to wait long to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a touring musician. At just 12 years old he was invited to travel across…
-
A new art exhibit explores contemporary Lumbee identity by bringing together two artists with very different backgrounds and one thing in common: being…
-
A new art exhibit explores contemporary Lumbee identity by bringing together two artists with very different backgrounds and one thing in common: being…
-
Historian Malinda Maynor Lowery grew up hearing two distinct histories. One was American history taught in the classroom, and the other was the history of…
-
Historian Malinda Maynor Lowery grew up hearing two distinct histories. One was American history taught in the classroom, and the other was the history of…
-
A bill that would give full federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina has gotten a hearing in Congress. The measure filed by Republican…