Writer Christopher Tilghman is known to some as the bard of the borderlands. His short stories and novels, including the much acclaimed “Mason's Retreat," are set on the eastern shore of Maryland. It's a place where water and land meet, where slavery existed north of the Mason-Dixon Line and most of life is a calculation rather than a dream or a conviction. His latest novel, "The Right-Hand Shore" (Farrar, Strauss and Giroux/2012), is a prequel to "Mason's Retreat." It looks at the legacy of slavery and the cost of brotherhood. Christopher Tilghman visits Quail Ridge Books and Music in Raleigh on Monday June 4th, but first he speaks with host Frank Stasio about life on the border.