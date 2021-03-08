Quail Ridge Books

-
Before 2008, western North Dakota was a faded frontier. The vast and sparsely-populated area had been steadily losing population since the Great…
-
Before 2008, western North Dakota was a faded frontier. The vast and sparsely-populated area had been steadily losing population since the Great…
-
For Zelda Lockhart, writing is part of the healing process. She used her experience writing her own novel and leading writing workshops for other women to…
-
For Zelda Lockhart, writing is part of the healing process. She used her experience writing her own novel and leading writing workshops for other women to…
-
Many people think that listening means just being quiet while someone else talks. But public radio host Krista Tippett says it an art form that must be…
-
Many people think that listening means just being quiet while someone else talks. But public radio host Krista Tippett says it an art form that must be…
-
Gloria Steinem, 82, is one of the most iconic figures of the American feminist movement. Her legacy as a journalist and activist includes co-founding and…
-
Gloria Steinem, 82, is one of the most iconic figures of the American feminist movement. Her legacy as a journalist and activist includes co-founding and…
-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…