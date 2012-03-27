Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Who Owns the Arctic?

The question of who owns the Arctic is under consideration at a conference hosted at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill this week. The issue of Arctic sovereignty has arisen largely in response to climate change. The melting of sea ice poses great risks and great economic possibilities. Host Frank Stasio will discuss who's at play and what's at stake with Michael Byers, Canada Research Chair in Global Politics and International Law at the University of British Columbia; and Susan Crate, Associate Professor of Anthropology in the department of Environmental Studies at George Mason University.

