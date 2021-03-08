-
Asheville, N.C. is becoming known as a "safe city" when it comes to climate change. According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Buncombe County’s population rose more than 10% from 2010-2019. That's more than double the state’s population growth rate and nearly 10 times the national percentage.
-
Property owners in the Outer Banks town of Avon could see their taxes go up to help pay for the cost of fighting beach erosion.
-
America’s rivers are changing color — and people are behind many of the shifts, a new study said.One-third of the tens of thousands of mile-long (two…
-
Four Native American tribes on Louisiana’s Gulf Coast requested United Nations assistance this year to force action by the U.S. government on invading…
-
The United States received a deluge of criticism from national and international organizations for its departure Wednesday from the Paris Agreement.
-
It’s estimated that annual average temperatures in North Carolina will rise between 2 and 5 degrees by the middle of this century, and 2019 was the…
-
Governor Roy Cooper and state Emergency Management leaders hold a briefing to provide an update on preparations for Hurricane Isaias.Watch live here…
-
Orrin Pilkey was sounding the alarm about climate change and sea level rise long before the topics were part of public consciousness. As an early…
-
Orrin Pilkey was sounding the alarm about climate change and sea level rise long before the topics were part of public consciousness. As an early…
-
North Carolina is home to some of the best public policy minds in the nation. The Ways & Means podcast highlights faculty research at one of the state’s…