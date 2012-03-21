D.O.P.E. Conference

The annual Dialogue on Progressive Enlightenment (DOPE) Conference was designed to examine developmental psychology in African and African-American communities. The event returns to the campus of North Carolina A&T State University and this year’s theme addresses the challenge of being a non-traditional college student. Conference organizer Brian Sims, an assistant professor of psychology at NC A&T, and presenter Jahmeri Smith join host Frank Stasio to discuss what institutions of higher learning can do to support the black family dynamic.