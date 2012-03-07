Kevin Maurer is a journalist intimately familiar with the U.S. Army Special Forces. He has made of habit of embedding with them, and he chronicles one of their biggest misadventures in his latest book, "No Way Out: A Story of Valor in the Mountains of Afghanistan" (Berkley Hardcover/2012), co-written with journalist Mitch Weiss. It tells the story of a group of Green Berets sent into a treacherous area of Afghanistan to capture a terrorist leader. Instead, the troops walked into an ambush.