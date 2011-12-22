The Newtonanny By Lindsay Thomas

Singer Rebecca Newton has been performing as the front woman of Durham-based band Rebecca & the Hi-Tones for more than 30 years. The band is made up of her high school pals. But around the holidays, Newton likes to be surrounded by friends and family so she’s performing a special Christmas concert called The Newtonanny. The show will bring Newton to the stage with her daughters, grandchildren and local musical luminaries. It takes place tonight at the Blue Note, but first Newton joins host Frank Stasio with a preview of her performance.