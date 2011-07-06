Economists say the recession is officially over, but many people remain out of work and the unemployed are still feeling the effects of the down economy. But new research suggests that those who never lost their jobs are also still suffering. Some took on twice the responsibilities for no new pay or reduced pay. The effect of that kind of pressure has yet to be studied but experts suspect we will feel the strain at work and at home for years to come.

Host Frank Stasio examines what work is like right now in America with Kathi Weeks, professor of Women’s Studies at Duke University and the author of a new book called “The Problem With Work: Feminism, Marxism, Antiwork Politics, and Postwork Imaginaries." (Duke University Press/2011); Martha Crowley, a professor of sociology at North Carolina State University; Allan Lind, the James Vincent Professor of Leadership at The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University; and Clara Jeffrey, co-editor of Mother Jones Magazine and co-author of its recent cover story, “The Speedup.”