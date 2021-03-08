Employment

-
In September, 865,000 women left the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eighty percent of the people who stopped working or looking…
-
In September, 865,000 women left the workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Eighty percent of the people who stopped working or looking…
-
People convicted of felonies often have difficulties getting hired. But many employers say they're suffering a labor shortage, and attitudes toward hiring people with criminal records are changing.
-
At a time of low unemployment for African Americans, educated, well-connected professionals are starting new lives in cities such as Charlotte, N.C.
-
Law enforcement agencies across the nation are having a hard time finding people to fill their open positions.The number of people applying for jobs in…
-
Nationally the number of people employed in middle-wage jobs rose by 6 percent between 2001 and 2015. But the numbers in North Carolina went in the other…
-
Nationally the number of people employed in middle-wage jobs rose by 6 percent between 2001 and 2015. But the numbers in North Carolina went in the other…
-
A bill passed by the state legislature would allow business owners to sue employees who secretly record proceedings in the workplace or gain access to…
-
In many workplaces, "the boss" is a board or group of investors. But in a growing number of businesses, employees are taking ownership. Some use an…
-
In many workplaces, "the boss" is a board or group of investors. But in a growing number of businesses, employees are taking ownership. Some use an…