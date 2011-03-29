Vampire Frogs

Bryan Stuart has always had a love for amphibians, but he wasn't expecting what he found during a 2008 research trip to Vietnam: vampire flying frogs. Host Frank Stasio will talk with Stuart, Curator of Herpetology at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, about his discovery and just what a frog would do with fangs anyway.

This program originally aired on January 11, 2011. For a link to the audio click here.