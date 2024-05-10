North Carolina News Roundup May 10, 2024

State lawmakers seek to define antisemitism. The legal fight over Voter ID returns to federal court. An investigation of mental health facilities finds allegations of abuse, patient over-medication, and a general lack of care.

Plus, updates on private school vouchers, demonstrations in Chapel Hill, a notable group speaks out against new proposed water quality standards. And we've got another primary next week – did you know!? Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week’s news.

Guests

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press

Lauren Ohnesorge, Senior reporter, Triangle Business Journal

Taylor Knopf, Reporter, NC Health News

Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

