Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

North Carolina News Roundup May 10, 2024

By Jeff Tiberii,
Cole del Charco
Published May 10, 2024 at 10:21 AM EDT
Spring commencement at UNC-Chapel Hill will include additional safety protocols following pro-Palestinian protests on campus
Johnny Andrews
/
UNC-Chapel Hill
Spring commencement at UNC-Chapel Hill will include additional safety protocols following pro-Palestinian protests on campus

State lawmakers seek to define antisemitism. The legal fight over Voter ID returns to federal court. An investigation of mental health facilities finds allegations of abuse, patient over-medication, and a general lack of care.

Plus, updates on private school vouchers, demonstrations in Chapel Hill, a notable group speaks out against new proposed water quality standards. And we've got another primary next week – did you know!? Join Jeff Tiberii and a panel of reporters for context and analysis of the week’s news.

Guests
Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC
Gary Robertson, Statehouse Reporter, Associated Press
Lauren Ohnesorge, Senior reporter, Triangle Business Journal
Taylor Knopf, Reporter, NC Health News
Danielle Battaglia, Capitol Hill Correspondent, The News & Observer/The Charlotte Observer/McClatchy

Due South
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Jeff joined WUNC in 2011. During his 20 years in public radio, he was Morning Edition Host at WFDD and WUNC’s Greensboro Bureau Chief and later, the Capitol Bureau Chief. Jeff has covered state and federal politics, produced the radio documentary “Right Turn,” launched a podcast, and was named North Carolina Radio Reporter of the Year four times.
See stories by Jeff Tiberii
Cole del Charco
Cole del Charco is an audio producer and writer based in Durham. He's made stories for public radio's All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Marketplace. Before joining Due South, he spent time as a freelance journalist, an education and daily news reporter for WUNC, and a podcast producer for WFAE in Charlotte.
See stories by Cole del Charco