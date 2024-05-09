Research shows that women take multiple pathways to work, study and motherhood

Research released in 2023 from North Carolina State University and Duke University offers insights into the ways that education, work and motherhood shape the lives of women in the United States.

The longitudinal study of more than 8,100 women found seven “pathways” that illustrate the way major life events can have long-term ripple effects on women's personal and professional progress.

Guests

Anna Manzoni, associate professor in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology at North Carolina State University.

Jane Bo-Hyeong Lee, research analyst for the Duke University Clergy Health Initiative.

