The life and music of jazz legend Max Roach to be honored at festival in Elizabeth City

The Max Roach Centennial Celebration and Jazz Festivalat Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), which starts on Thursday evening, will honor the music legend, who was born in Pasquotank County, NC in 1924.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks to festival organizer and ECSU music professor Douglas Jackson about the festival line up, Roach’s accomplishments on the drums and his innovations that redefined jazz.

Also, joining the conversation is Thomas Taylor, North Carolina Central University assistant professor of percussion, who also hails from Pasquotank and will demonstrate some of Roach's drumming techniques at the festival.

Guests

Thomas Taylor, Assistant Professor of Jazz & Percussion, North Carolina Central University

Douglas Jackson, Associate Professor of Music, Elizabeth City State University