The life and music of jazz legend Max Roach to be honored at festival in Elizabeth City

By Leoneda Inge,
Rachel McCarthy
Published April 10, 2024 at 12:54 PM EDT
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y.,
Gottlieb, W. P. (1947) https://www.loc.gov/item/gottlieb.07451/. Public Domain.
Portrait of Max Roach, Three Deuces, New York, N.Y., ca. Oct. 1947

The Max Roach Centennial Celebration and Jazz Festivalat Elizabeth City State University (ECSU), which starts on Thursday evening, will honor the music legend, who was born in Pasquotank County, NC in 1924.

Due South co-host Leoneda Inge talks to festival organizer and ECSU music professor Douglas Jackson about the festival line up, Roach’s accomplishments on the drums and his innovations that redefined jazz.

Also, joining the conversation is Thomas Taylor, North Carolina Central University assistant professor of percussion, who also hails from Pasquotank and will demonstrate some of Roach's drumming techniques at the festival.

Guests

Thomas Taylor, Assistant Professor of Jazz & Percussion, North Carolina Central University

Douglas Jackson, Associate Professor of Music, Elizabeth City State University

Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
Rachel McCarthy
Rachel McCarthy is a producer for "Due South." She previously worked at WUNC as a producer for "The Story with Dick Gordon." More recently, Rachel was podcast managing editor at Capitol Broadcasting Company where she developed narrative series and edited a daily podcast. She also worked at "The Double Shift" podcast as supervising producer. Rachel learned about audio storytelling at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies. Prior to working in audio journalism, she was a research assistant at the Aspen Institute in Washington, DC.
