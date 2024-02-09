NC News Roundup: Schools closed, supe out, the latest at DPS; Nikki Haley's chances at home

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Durham Public Schools close down due to anticipated staff absences. Superintendent Mubenga has resigned. What’s next in the DPS pay debacle?

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley loses to “none of these candidates” on the Nevada Republican primary ballot. What chance does she stand in her home state’s presidential primary in a couple weeks?

And Raleigh’s economy ranks second in the nation in a new report.

Join host Leoneda Inge and a panel of journalists for a news and political wrap-up of the week, on the next Due South.

Guests

Monica Casey, Durham reporter, WRAL

Caitlin Byrd, senior politics reporter, The Post and Courier

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press