Bringing The World Home To You

© 2024 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines 89.9 Chadbourn
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The word "Due" read from top-down and "South" left-right, with the U shared between them. Reminiscent of a compass.
Due South

NC News Roundup: Schools closed, supe out, the latest at DPS; Nikki Haley's chances at home

By Leoneda Inge,
Erin Keever
Published February 9, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST
Durham Public Schools Protest -- Symone Kiddoo
Liz Schlemmer
/
WUNC
Durham Association of Educators President Symone Kiddoo speaks at a rally to protest cuts to recent raises for Durham Public Schools' classified staff at the Minnie Forte-Brown Staff Development Center on Hillandale Road in Durham on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

On the North Carolina News Roundup…

Durham Public Schools close down due to anticipated staff absences. Superintendent Mubenga has resigned. What’s next in the DPS pay debacle?

Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley loses to “none of these candidates” on the Nevada Republican primary ballot. What chance does she stand in her home state’s presidential primary in a couple weeks?

And Raleigh’s economy ranks second in the nation in a new report.

Join host Leoneda Inge and a panel of journalists for a news and political wrap-up of the week, on the next Due South.

Guests

Monica Casey, Durham reporter, WRAL

Caitlin Byrd, senior politics reporter, The Post and Courier 

Colin Campbell, Capitol Bureau Chief, WUNC

Gary Robertson, statehouse reporter, Associated Press

Tags
Due South NC News Roundup
Leoneda Inge
Leoneda Inge is the co-host of WUNC's "Due South." Leoneda has been a radio journalist for more than 30 years, spending most of her career at WUNC as the Race and Southern Culture reporter. Leoneda’s work includes stories of race, slavery, memory and monuments. She has won "Gracie" awards, an Alfred I. duPont Award and several awards from the Radio, Television, Digital News Association (RTDNA). In 2017, Leoneda was named "Journalist of Distinction" by the National Association of Black Journalists.
See stories by Leoneda Inge
Erin Keever
Erin Keever is the Executive Producer of WUNC’s daily radio show, Due South. Erin comes to WUNC from Charlotte where she spent 16 years at WFAE serving in various roles from on-air announcer, researcher, web editor, to finally senior producer of “Charlotte Talks with Mike Collins.”
See stories by Erin Keever