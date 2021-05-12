Bringing The World Home To You

embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

(Un)Rested: Awakening Our Understanding Of Sleep

Published May 12, 2021 at 4:00 AM EDT
unrestedCROP.png
Charnel Hunter
/

Anita has little trouble knocking out for a good night's sleep. But feeling well rested all the time? That's a little more complicated. Why do our bodies struggle to do what we know is good for us? | Consider leaving us a review! We love the feedback plus it helps other folks find the show.

Meet the guests:

  • Psychologist and sleep specialist Jade Wu gives us some sleep science 101 and shares her top tips on battling insomnia.
  • Andre Royal Sr. shares how narcolepsy affects his relationships and why he's trying to help folks better understand what narcolepsy looks like through his organization Suddenly Sleepy.
  • 15-year-old Jordan tells us about being diagnosed with narcolepsy in third grade, and how he's navigated friendships, school and life ever since.
  • Anita's parents talk about what they've learned from dreamland and making sleeping a priority.
  • Epidemiologist Dayna Johnson tells us about sleep disparities for Black folks and why we should think about sleep as a public health issue.

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Season TwoEmbodied PodcastSleepnarcolepsyInsomnia
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Jenni Lawson
Kaia Findlay
Kaia Findlay is a producer for Embodied, WUNC's weekly, live talk show on health, sex and relationships. Kaia first joined the WUNC team in 2020 as a producer for The State of Things.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
ABOUT ANITA RAO
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
