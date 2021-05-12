(Un)Rested: Awakening Our Understanding Of Sleep
Anita has little trouble knocking out for a good night's sleep. But feeling well rested all the time? That's a little more complicated. Why do our bodies struggle to do what we know is good for us? | Consider leaving us a review! We love the feedback plus it helps other folks find the show.
Meet the guests:
- Psychologist and sleep specialist Jade Wu gives us some sleep science 101 and shares her top tips on battling insomnia.
- Andre Royal Sr. shares how narcolepsy affects his relationships and why he's trying to help folks better understand what narcolepsy looks like through his organization Suddenly Sleepy.
- 15-year-old Jordan tells us about being diagnosed with narcolepsy in third grade, and how he's navigated friendships, school and life ever since.
- Anita's parents talk about what they've learned from dreamland and making sleeping a priority.
- Epidemiologist Dayna Johnson tells us about sleep disparities for Black folks and why we should think about sleep as a public health issue.