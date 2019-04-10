Former Health Insurance Leader Now Touts Medicare For All

Wendell Potter spent two decades in senior positions at major health insurance companies before he became a whistleblower. A crisis of conscience sprung up while he was publicly praising policies that he knew were contributing to the rising number of uninsured and underinsured people in the U.S.

In 2009, he testified before Congress in support of health care reform. Today Potter is the president of Business Initiative for Health Policy, an independent advocacy organization supporting a Medicare for All system. He is also the author of “Deadly Spin: An Insurance Company Insider Speaks Out on How Corporate PR Is Killing Health Care and Deceiving Americans” (Bloomsbury Press/2010).

He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his experience in the health insurance industry, the pitfalls of the health insurance system as it stands today and why he says Medicare for All is the answer.

