Ex-Rep. Batch Heading To NC Senate; Knightdale Mayor Joining House

By 1 hour ago

Credit NC General Assembly

A recently defeated state legislator and a small-town mayor were formally appointed on Monday to fill vacancies at the North Carolina General Assembly just before the new session convenes this week.

Wake County Democratic activists meeting over the weekend picked former Rep. Sydney Batch and Knightdale Mayor James Roberson to fill the vacancies.

Gov. Roy Cooper, following his obligation in state law to follow the wishes of local party leaders, signed their appointment proclamations on Monday.

Batch is a family-law attorney who will succeed state Sen. Sam Searcy, who resigned last week after announcing the previous week his decision to step down before the two-year session begins. Batch had served one term in the House before losing her reelection bid in November.

Roberson will fill a House vacancy created as Rep. Darren Jackson was appointed to the state Court of Appeals by Cooper.

Democrats Jackson and Searcy had won reelection in November, so the appointments will extend through the end of 2022.

State lawmakers will be seated during a one-day meeting on Wednesday in which chamber officers will be elected. The legislature will then adjourn until later in the month.

Tags: 
NC General Assembly
Roy Cooper
James Roberson
Sydney Batch
NC Legislature
NC House
NC Senate

Related Content

Gov. Cooper Vetoes Bill With Death Investigation Records Change

By Jul 7, 2020
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper sits for an interview with WUNC in the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Cooper addressed the opiod crisis affecting the state.
Ben McKeown / For WUNC

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed a broad health measure late Monday because it contains a provision that addresses the confidentiality of death investigation records. Opposition to the item has served as a rallying cry for demonstrators for racial justice outside the Executive Mansion for days.

What Criminal Justice Reforms Are State Lawmakers Discussing?

By & Jun 11, 2020
The North Carolina House of Representatives' meeting room
North Carolina General Assembly

Cities around the country are facing pressure to reform their policing and take a hard look at systemic racism. Minneapolis announced the intent to defund portions of their police department. Other cities have ended relationships between school systems and the police. 