Paying The Debt

The U.S. government and governments of other countries have paid reparations to a wide range of people and groups, for a variety of wrongs, throughout history. But reparations to Black Americans have not been paid to date. In this episode: listen in on a live conversation about reparations with some of today's top advocates for a federal rollout. How would the debt be calculated? Who would qualify? What methods might work? Would reparations fix racial inequality? | Learn more about this series and the book that inspired it, "From Here To Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century," at waysandmeansshow.org.