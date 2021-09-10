Bringing The World Home To You

The ARC Of Justice

Paying The Debt

Published September 10, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT
The U.S. government and governments of other countries have paid reparations to a wide range of people and groups, for a variety of wrongs, throughout history. But reparations to Black Americans have not been paid to date. In this episode: listen in on a live conversation about reparations with some of today's top advocates for a federal rollout. How would the debt be calculated? Who would qualify? What methods might work? Would reparations fix racial inequality? | Learn more about this series and the book that inspired it, "From Here To Equality: Reparations for Black Americans in the 21st Century," at waysandmeansshow.org.

Tags

The ARC Of JusticeWays And Means PodcastReparationsWilliam DaritySandy DarityHolocaust Survivors
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
