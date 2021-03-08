-
A board of commissioners in a North Carolina county has voted to support reparations and apologized for the county’s role in slavery, segregation and…
-
Council members voted unanimously Monday night to push for federal programs they say would reduce racial inequality. Those include payments to descendants…
-
There are 435 elections this fall in the United State for the House of Representatives. North Carolina’s 11 th district will be unique in at least one...
-
This week in state politics: More remote learning became a reality this week when Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina public schools will not return…
-
The World Health Organization reports there are more than 150 vaccines for COVID-19 in various stages of development. But how do you ensure that everybody…
-
In a unanimous vote on July 14, the Asheville City Council has decided to provide reparations to its Black residents for the city’s role in slavery,…
-
In a unanimous vote on July 14, the Asheville City Council has decided to provide reparations to its Black residents for the city’s role in slavery,…
-
Could American democracy be better? It is a big and existential question that is now even more pressing as many watch their friends, neighbors and loved…
-
Could American democracy be better? It is a big and existential question that is now even more pressing as many watch their friends, neighbors and loved…
-
Why are some people rich and others poor? Answering this elusive question has been the lifelong work of economist William (Sandy) Darity. Darity was an…