Ways and Means Podcast Logo Square 2102x2102
The ARC Of Justice

White Brutality

Published September 10, 2021 at 3:43 PM EDT
Throughout the nation’s history, promising signs of Black American progress have been shattered by acts of violence serving the interests of white supremacy. The extent of that violence is widespread and ongoing.  From lynchings to the decimation of entire communities by white mob savagery with deadly and far-reaching consequences. Examples of this American brand of white violence affected Black wealth and Black lives in Colfax (1873) and Coushatta, Louisiana (1874), Wilmington, North Carolina (1898), Atlanta (1906), Elaine, Arkansas and Chicago (1919), in Ocoee, Florida (1920) and the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma (1921), to name only a few. | Learn more at waysandmeansshow.org.

The ARC Of JusticeWays And Means PodcastReparationsRacial Wealth GapWealthWealth GapSandy Darity1898 Wilmington Massacre1898 Wilmington race riotsTulsa Race RiotsLynchingNational Memorial for Peace and Justice
Lindsay Foster Thomas
Content Director Lindsay Foster Thomas is a multiplatform journalist and audio storyteller with a background in public radio that began right here at WUNC.
