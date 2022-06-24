Political uncertainties

It was a busy week in Raleigh and on Capitol Hill. The NC General Assembly failed to advance a sports gambling measure, or some to any agreement on Medicaid expansion. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a century-old gun law out of New York, as U.S. Senators approved a narrow set of gun reforms. Rob Schofield and Clark Riemer discuss in our weekly politics review.

Note: this segment was recorded prior to the SCOTUS ruling ending the constitutional right to abortion