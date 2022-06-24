Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

Political uncertainties

Published June 24, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT
It was a busy week in Raleigh and on Capitol Hill. The NC General Assembly failed to advance a sports gambling measure, or some to any agreement on Medicaid expansion. Meanwhile, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down a century-old gun law out of New York, as U.S. Senators approved a narrow set of gun reforms. Rob Schofield and Clark Riemer discuss in our weekly politics review.

Note: this segment was recorded prior to the SCOTUS ruling ending the constitutional right to abortion

WUNC Politics NCPOLMedicaid ExpansionSports Betting
Jeff Tiberii
Jeff Tiberii covers politics for WUNC. Before that, he served as the station's Greensboro Bureau Chief.
