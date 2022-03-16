Bringing The World Home To You

WUNC Politics

Safe Bus: An undertold story of NC history

Published March 16, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
Nearly 100 years ago a small business began operation in Winston-Salem. In the five decades that followed Safe Bus Company became a local fixture, and the largest transit system of its kind, in the world. Yet the story of Safe Bus remains a lesser-known portion of the city and state's history. On this episode of The WUNC Politics Podcast, Winston-Salem Transit Authority Marketing Director Tina Carson-Wilkins talks about the history of Safe Bus and recalls her memories riding on it as a teenager.

