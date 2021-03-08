-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging Americans not to travel this Thanksgiving as cases of COVID-19 continue to rise nationwide. That…
-
Over the past decade, Forsyth County has made some unflattering national news. A 2015 Harvard University study revealed its status as having the…
-
A crowed political rally hosted by President Donald Trump put people’s health at risk, but was legal under state pandemic rules that exempt certain…
-
Protesters in Winston-Salem ended their 49-day occupation of downtown's Bailey Park this week.Their demands were met following weeks of coordinated…
-
Officials released videos today that show the events that led up to the December death of John Neville, an inmate in the Forsyth County Jail. According to…
-
Karleigh King stands on her front porch, warming up her voice while her kids are down for naptime. This is her new normal, singing hymns at home, not with…
-
For most people, going to Honduras for a month and a half during the summer seems like a dream come true.However, for 19-year-old Brayan Guevara, it was…
-
Updated 4:05 p.m.A deadly shooting at a city building in Winston-Salem, North Carolina was an act of "workplace violence" by one city employee who…
-
A North Carolina fair is banning the use of hand-held mist fans to guard against an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease like the one that happened at…
-
11:25 a.m.Workers in North Carolina have removed a statue of a Confederate soldier by lifting it off its base with a crane.Before the statue in…