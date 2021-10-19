Behind The Lines, Part Three: Reckoning With Reform
Part three in a four-part series that examines redistricting in North Carolina
Every ten years legislators are required to draw new political districts for the U.S. House and North Carolina General Assembly. These new maps have significant ramifications from the mountains, to the coast, to Capitol Hill. In part three of a four-part series, host Jeff Tiberii examines how redistricting has influenced political candidacies and whether legislators at the General Assembly should consider reforming the redistricting process.