States across the South are the center of the upcoming, once-a-decade redistricting battle. The region is the fastest growing in the country and as a result will be adding an estimated half-a-dozen House seats.
The delay of census data could undercut transparency in North Carolina's redistricting process, according to voting rights advocates.Under court…
North Carolina has 13 congressional districts, though only one race is likely to be particularly close this fall. After a judicial panel determined the…
Democratic state Rep. Deb Butler made national headlines last September when, following a surprise and controversial veto override vote, she grabbed a…
The state of North Carolina must pay over $102,000 to the winning side in a recent legislative redistricting case and the outside expert who helped…
U.S. Rep. Mark Walker announced late Monday he won’t run for anything in 2020 — making him the second North Carolina Republican congressman standing aside…
Updated at 4:26 p.m.North Carolina judges ordered a new U.S. House district map that Republican state legislators drew last month be used in the 2020…
Plans to overhaul North Carolina's Medicaid program are on an indefinite hold — another casualty of the budget impasse. A Republican-led investigation…
A joint legislative committee finished up its work Wednesday on redrawing North Carolina's 13 congressional district boundaries, producing more than a…
Updated at 4:10 p.m. North Carolina legislators have started the process of redrawing the state's current congressional map after state judges last week…