WUNC Politics

Election & Energy Bills, Juneteenth & Vaccines

Published June 18, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT
Republican state senators passed three new measures along party lines that aim to change North Carolina election law. A gubernatorial veto is likely, but what's behind the desire to change the deadline for absentee mail-in ballots? Meanwhile in the state house, a long-awaited 47-page energy bill made a controversial debut, and municipalities around the state celebrate Juneteenth for the first time against the backdrop of ongoing conversations about how to teach history in public schools.

On this episode of The Politics Podcast, guest host Anita Rao discussed these topics and more with Clark Riemer and Aisha Dew.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
