A Cooper Cabinet Pick Declined And Still No Budget

It is a busy week in North Carolina Politics. Former President Donald Trump headlines the NCGOP Convention in Greenville; there are new revelations in the Nikole Hannah-Jones saga; and at the General Assembly: the governor’s pick to oversee environmental issues was turned away as budget talks remain stalled. Host Jeff Tiberii talks with Rob Schofield of NC Policy Watch and Becki Gray of the John Locke Foundation about the state political stories of the week.