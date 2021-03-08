Budget Negotiations

-
North Carolina Senate Republicans won't try any more to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper's budget veto from last summer, the chamber's leader says,…
Lawmakers in the North Carolina House and Senate are negotiating the state budget. The primary differences in the spending plans approved by each chamber…
A long overdue state budget is now in place. Gov. Pat McCrory signed the bill on Friday, more than six months after he released his own budget proposal.…
The North Carolina legislature gave final approval to a $21.7 billion budget early Friday morning. The vote ended a stalemate that pushed budget…
Gov. Pat McCrory said this morning he will sign the budget compromise the state Senate approved this week.The House is expected to give the $21.7 billion…
Republican legislative leaders say they're getting closer to reaching a deal on the state budget and will likely vote on it next Wednesday or Thursday.On…