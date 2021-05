May 12, 1996, was Graduation Day and Mothers' Day at UNC-Chapel Hill. It was tragically disrupted by an early morning fire that killed five students at the Phi Gamma Delta house on Cameron Avenue.

On this episode, we share a report from the podcast Tested in which WUNC's Will Michaels examines how this fire changed the trajectory of dozens of lives and became a catalyst for change in fire safety ordinances across the country.