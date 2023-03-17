Bringing The World Home To You

Stimulated: How Vibrators Became America's Favorite Sex Toy

By Kaia Findlay,
Anita Rao
Published March 17, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT
True or false? Victorian doctors invented the vibrator to cure women's "hysteria" by bringing them to sexual climax. The answer may surprise you ... as it did Anita! She gets the truth about vibrator history from journalist Hallie Lieberman and meets Anna Lee, the engineer behind the first-ever “smart” vibrator that can help you better understand your arousal patterns.

