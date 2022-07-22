Neurodiversified: New Representation In Romance Novels
Anita's idea of relaxation often involves a good book. She's begun exploring the vast world of romance novels and was surprised to learn how much more diverse the genre has become since the days when Fabio was the only inspiration for sexy book covers. Three neurodivergent authors tell her about writing the characters they longed for as readers and making space for new takes on the "happy ending."
Meet the guests:
- E.S. Yu, author of the paranormal romance “Human Enough.”
- Ceillie Simkiss, author of two romance novella series, including "Learning Curves."
- Emery Lee, author of "Meet Cute Diary."