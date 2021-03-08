-
“Writers write.” “Publish or perish.” Even without a global pandemic, writers face constant pressure to produce new material. But for the first-time…
-
“Writers write.” “Publish or perish.” Even without a global pandemic, writers face constant pressure to produce new material. But for the first-time…
-
Romance novels made up almost a quarter of the U.S. fiction market in 2016, second only to general fiction. Some people may think of the genre solely as…
-
Romance novels made up almost a quarter of the U.S. fiction market in 2016, second only to general fiction. Some people may think of the genre solely as…
-
In occupied France, one sister travels to Paris to audition for a spot at a conservatory, while two others stay behind at the family home in Normandy. The…
-
In occupied France, one sister travels to Paris to audition for a spot at a conservatory, while two others stay behind at the family home in Normandy. The…
-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
In the late 1960s, Jacqueline Woodson and her family moved north from the segregated South to Brooklyn, New York.It was a racially formative time and…
-
The first rule about Fight Club is "you do not talk about Fight Club." But author Chuck Palahniuk is making an exception.As a sequel to the 1996 novel,…
-
The first rule about Fight Club is "you do not talk about Fight Club." But author Chuck Palahniuk is making an exception.As a sequel to the 1996 novel,…