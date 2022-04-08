Reimagined: The Sex Ed You Deserve (But Didn't Get)
Anita remembers only a few things about her in-school sex education: humor-laden condom demos and pregnancy fear. It's safe to say, she had a lot to figure out on her own after class, and that's typical. Only half of U.S. students get info that meets national standards, so it's clear that something has gotta change! Two high schoolers share why they've taken it upon themselves to give their peers inclusive, shame-free sexuality education. Plus, an expert on college sex lives tells us how the sex ed we receive shapes our adult interactions. And we meet a sex therapist who details how she's talking to her kids without references to birds or bees.
Meet the guests:
- Kyndia Motley, high school student and member of Planned Parenthood’s Teen Council
- Linden James, high school student and youth advocate for SafeBAE and iNSIDEoUT
- Lexx Brown-James, sex therapist, shame-free sex educator and founder of The Institute for Sexuality and Intimacy
- Lisa Wade, associate professor at Tulane University and author of "American Hookup: The New Culture of Sex on Campus"