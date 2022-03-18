Hooked Up: The Myth Of Sex With No Strings Attached
Anita is confused about hook up culture. Is it a thing, and if so, who makes the rules? She talks to a recent college grad about her research on the sex lives of her peers, plus a therapist who shares her take on why it doesn't feel as liberating as we think it should. Then she dives into Celibacy TikTok — a space where Gen Zers are committing to being sex-free.
Meet the guests:
- Sophie Aaron is a writer, researcher and 2021 graduate of Oberlin College who wrote her thesis about hookup culture on her campus in the time of COVID.
- Cherlisa Jackson is a sexual health educator and counselor based in Atlanta.
- Cindy Noir is a motivational speaker and TikTok creator who has experimented with abstinence in response to hookup culture.