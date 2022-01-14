Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
embodied.png
Embodied Podcast

Intuited: Trusting Your Body On What And When To Eat

Published January 14, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An illustration of a woman holding a fork and looking at two plates of food on a scale. On the left side of the scale is a bowl with noodles and meat. On the other side is a slice of cake. They weigh equally. The woman has a red question mark to the right of her face. A title reads: Intuited.
Charnel Hunter
/
Intuitive eating can help you reconnect to your body's natural hunger cues and honor what it tells you about food.

Intuitive eating is an approach to food and health that encourages tuning into your body’s signals about when, what and how much to eat. Anita talks to a neuroscientist about how our brains respond to dieting and two registered dieticians walk her through the 10 principles of intuitive eating and what can change for folks when they relearn their body's food cues.

Meet the Guests:

Go deeper with the Anti-Diet series discussion guide!

Read the transcript | Review the podcast

Tags

Embodied PodcastEmbodied PodcastIntuitive EatingAnti-DietChristyna JohnsonVincci TsuiSandra Aamodt
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Josie Taris
Josie Taris left her home in Fayetteville in 2014 to study journalism at Northwestern University. There, she took a class called Journalism of Empathy and found her passion in audio storytelling. She hopes every story she produces challenges the audience's preconceptions of the world. After spending the summer of 2018 working in communications for a Chicago nonprofit, she decided to come home to work for the station she grew up listening to. When she's not working, Josie is likely rooting for the Chicago Cubs or petting every dog she passes on the street.
See stories by Josie Taris