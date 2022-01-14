Intuited: Trusting Your Body On What And When To Eat
Intuitive eating is an approach to food and health that encourages tuning into your body’s signals about when, what and how much to eat. Anita talks to a neuroscientist about how our brains respond to dieting and two registered dieticians walk her through the 10 principles of intuitive eating and what can change for folks when they relearn their body's food cues.
Meet the Guests:
- Sandra Aamodt is a neuroscientist and author of Why Diets Make Us Fat: The Unintended Consequences of Our Obsession With Weight Loss
- Vincci Tsui is a registered dietician and certified intuitive eating counselor
- Christyna Johnson is a registered dietician and host of the podcast Intuitive Eating for the Culture.
