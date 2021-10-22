Tracked: How Tech Can Be A Tool Of Abuse
Anita learns about how the smart devices that keep many of us connected have also contributed to the rise of a new type of intimate partner violence. Survivors share stories of tech-enabled domestic abuse and a cybersecurity expert discusses what folks can do about it.
Meet the guests:
- Ashley, a survivor of digital domestic abuse who runs a TikTok account under the name MerelyAshley
- Kathryn Kosmides, a multi-time gender-based violence survivor and founder and CEO of Garbo.io, a background check nonprofit set to launch later this year
- Audace Garnett, technology safety specialist with Safety Net at the National Network to End Domestic Violence
- Eva Galperin, director of cybersecurity at the Electronic Frontier Foundation and a founding partner of the Coalition Against Stalkerware