Gun violence is back on the rise in North Carolina and around the country. After a lull during the stay-at-home orders, shootings surged over recent…
The weeks of stay-at-home orders have created space for some families to spend more time together than ever before. This could mean more bonding, family…
After decades of decline, the rate of Americans killing their intimate partners has seen “a sharp increase” in recent years. Data shows that uptick is exclusively due to gun-related murders.
July 26, 2015, is a date etched in Michelle Williams' memory forever. That's the day her sister Tracy was murdered."Every time I tell that, I have to say…
A Chapel Hill-based nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence and their families is planning to expand its services next year to enable survivors…
Durham County Magistrates will no longer offer civil domestic violence restraining orders. Until Tuesday, it had been one of the few counties to offer…
A domestic violence bill named for a woman who was shot and killed by her boyfriend is now law. Gov. Roy Cooper signed the measure known as Britny's Law…
A bill in the State Senate rules committee would help families of domestic violence homicide victims seek first degree murder charges.Amily McCool is the…
North Carolina is among the top 10 states with the highest number of reported human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking…