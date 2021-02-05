Make an Annual Contribution OR Become a Sustainer

Public radio is fueled by the power of local support. Individual contributions and business sponsorships make up 91% of WUNC-FM's annual budget!

As part of the rich network of Arts and Cultural organizations throughout North Carolina, North Carolina Public Radio WUNC provides informative and enriching alternatives to mainstream radio entertainment. If you value the in-depth news and cultural programming North Carolina Public Radio provides in your community, please make a contribution today. Your support maintains WUNC, WRQM, WUND and all the programs presented by North Carolina Public Radio and NPR.

We follow the principles of the Donor Bill of Rights. We strive to ensure that all donors and prospective donors can have confidence in our integrity.

Business Sponsors

For information about corporate sponsorships, visit the business sponsors section. WUNC can help you reach listeners across North Carolina and South Central Virginia while you support North Carolina Public Radio at the same time.

Matching Gifts

As a department of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, WUNC-FM qualifies for matching gifts from many companies in our community. When you inquire about having your gift matched by your employer through its Human Resources office or online form, please let them know that your gift was to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and designated to WUNC-FM. Feel free to call 919-445-9150 or email matchinggifts@wunc.org if you'd like more information about the matching gift process or to request the University's EIN number for your matching gift form.

Donate A Vehicle To North Carolina Public Radio

Donate your car, truck, boat of other vehicle to WUNC. Your donation will support the programs and shows you enjoy every day. Find out more by calling 1-888-CAR-WUNC (1-888-227-9862) or click here to learn more about supporting WUNC with your used car.

Leadership Circle

WUNC's Leadership Circle recognizes donors who contribute $1,000 or more annually to ensure that WUNC’s trusted news is available daily for listeners across our region. [More Information]

Donate Stock, Bonds or Other Securities

You can avoid capital gains tax and receive a charitable income tax deduction by making a gift of appreciated securities, including stocks or bonds, to WUNC Radio. [More Information]

IRA Charitable Rollover

If you are 70½ or older an IRA charitable rollover is a smart way for you to support WUNC while lowering the income and taxes from your IRA withdrawals. [More Information]

Make WUNC a Beneficiary of Your Will, Retirement Plan or Trust

This is one of the easiest and most flexible ways to make a contribution to WUNC with a lasting impact. [More Information]

Memorial Or Honorary Gifts

To make a gift in honor or memory of a friend or family member, please contact Joy Ann Broyhill at jbroyhill@wunc.org. Your gift can be made online, however if you would like the honoree or honoree's family to be notified of your gift you will need to contact Joy at jbroyhill@wunc.org to provide that information.

Thank you so much for supporting WUNC Radio!