Swarming The South

There's a battle going on under our feet as two types of fire ant colonies vie for the upper hand in yards, fields, and medians across the South. The more they spread, the more people, pets, livestock, and wildlife will encounter their painful, sometimes deadly, stings.

Hosts Elizabeth Friend and Laura Pellicer speak with researchers Adrian Smith and Horace Zeng about the origins and adaptations of this resilient insect, and delve into the ways they inspire fear, loathing, and respect.