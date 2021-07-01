Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CREEP Logo 2
CREEP

Have You Seen This Worm?

Published July 1, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
CREEP Logo 2

The hammerhead flatworm has caught many Southern gardeners off-guard. The slime-covered carnivorous creature with a head reminiscent of a hammerhead shark may seem like an innocuous curiosity, but its voracious appetite for earthworms has some worried.

Hosts Elizabeth Friend and Laura Pellicer speak with Jean-Lou Justine, a professor at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, who documented the stealth spread of flatworms in France. Justine also rings the alarm about the New Guinea flatworm, another invasive species moving through the American South that has no known predators.

Tags

CREEPCREEPFlatwormsInvasive Species
Stay Connected
Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
See stories by Elizabeth Friend
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
See stories by Laura Pellicer