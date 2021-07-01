Have You Seen This Worm?

The hammerhead flatworm has caught many Southern gardeners off-guard. The slime-covered carnivorous creature with a head reminiscent of a hammerhead shark may seem like an innocuous curiosity, but its voracious appetite for earthworms has some worried.

Hosts Elizabeth Friend and Laura Pellicer speak with Jean-Lou Justine, a professor at the National Museum of Natural History in Paris, who documented the stealth spread of flatworms in France. Justine also rings the alarm about the New Guinea flatworm, another invasive species moving through the American South that has no known predators.