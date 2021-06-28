Bringing The World Home To You

CREEP

Trailer: Among Us

Published June 28, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT
CREEP Logo 2

Invasive species describes animals, insects and plants that wreak havoc on our environment or economy or pose a threat to human health. But the origin stories of how most of these invaders showed up in the first place can be traced back to human activity. That's how the South became home to fire ants, feral hogs, hammerhead worms, nutria and more.

Now that they're among us, what can be done to mitigate their damage? It's time to channel our creative energy and take it outside.

CREEP is a podcast about creatures invading our space, and changing the world around us, presented by WUNC and the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. Listen and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Elizabeth Friend
Elizabeth Friend grew up in North Carolina listening to public radio in the backseat of the family station wagon. She has been reporting and producing at WUNC since 2016, covering everything from Army history to armadillos. She's also the co-founder of the beloved summer event series Audio Under The Stars. In her spare time she enjoys exploring the outside world with her family, dabbling in esoteric crafts, and cheese.
Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital reporter with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
