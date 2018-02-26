Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs
NPR News & More

Top Stories: Potential For North Korea Talks; Memorable Olympic Moments

By Korva Coleman
Published February 26, 2018 at 7:49 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- North Korea Makes Overture To Holding Talks With U.S.

-- What You Need To Know About Russia Memo Mania: Minority Report Edition.

-- PHOTOS: Memorable Moments From The Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games.

And here are more early headlines:

Weinstein Co. To File For Bankruptcy. (Los Angeles Times)

5 Dead Following Tornadoes, Flooding Across U.S. (AP)

Syrian Civilians Show Symptoms Suggestive Of Chlorine Gas. (Reuters)

China Moves To Abolish Presidential Term Limits. (New York Times)

Four Killed, Four Injured In Blast At English Shop. (Telegraph)

Report: Nearly Two Thirds Of South Sudanese Face Hunger. (WFP)

Global Seed Vault Now Has 1 Million Seed Varieties. (BBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
