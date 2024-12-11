Bill Belichick hired as UNC football coach

UNC-Chapel Hill has made it official: Bill Belichick is the new football coach at Carolina.

Belichick, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins but has never coached in college, will be officially named the coach on Thursday, after the school's board of trustees confirms his new contract in an emergency meeting.

Belichick agreed to a five-year deal pending approval by the University's board of trustees and board of governors. The university says it will host a news conference to formally introduce the Tar Heels' new coach, but did not yet set a time.

Belichick's father, Steve, was an assistant football coach for the Tar Heels from 1953-55.

"I am excited for the opportunity at UNC-Chapel Hill," said Belichick in a statement Wednesday night. "I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times. I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill."

Belichick replaces Mack Brown, who was fired earlier this month after going 6-6 this season.

"We know that college athletics is changing, and those changes require new and innovative thinking," said Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham in a statement. "Bill Belichick is a football legend and hiring him to lead our program represents a new approach that will ensure Carolina Football can evolve, compete and win - today and in the future."

The contract is reportedly for five years, but further details have not yet been released by the university.

Welcome to Chapel Hill, Bill Belichick!



The eight-time Super Bowl Champion has officially been named our next @UNCFootball Head Coach. #GoHeels x #ChapelBill pic.twitter.com/cnngQI7gnC — UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) December 12, 2024

"This is an exciting day for Carolina Football and our University,'' said Chancellor Lee H. Roberts in a statement Wednesday night. "Carolina is committed to excellence and to creating an opportunity to succeed in everything we do, from the classroom to the field of competition. I know after speaking with Coach Belichick that he shares that commitment. His legacy speaks for itself, and we look forward to working together on the next chapter of Carolina Football."