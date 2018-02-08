Bringing The World Home To You

Top Stories: White House Staffer Quits After Abuse Charges; Democrats' Countermemo

By Korva Coleman
Published February 8, 2018 at 9:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What You Need To Know About Memo Mania: Waiting On Democrats' Countermemo.

-- White House Senior Staffer Resigns After Domestic Abuse Allegations.

-- Australian Prime Minister To Issue National Apology For Child Sexual Abuse.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Airstrikes In Syria After Syrian Forces Attack Base Used By U.S. Troops. (Washington Post)

Trump To Attend National Prayer Breakfast Today. (VOA)

Norovirus Spreads Widely Among Olympic Site Staff. (New York Times)

Venezuela Sets Presidential Elections For April. (BBC)

Jury Deliberates Fraud Case Ex-Workers Of Pilot Flying J Truck Stop. (Knox.news)

#WeWonIt: Philadephia Eagles Victory Parade. (WCAU)

Korva Coleman
